close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Freddie Slater looks distraught in the garage

British star crashes out while challenging for Macau GP lead

British star crashes out while challenging for Macau GP lead

Sheona Mountford
Freddie Slater looks distraught in the garage

British racing star Freddie Slater endured a nightmare end to the Macau Grand Prix this weekend, where he crashed out while challenging for the lead.

The 72nd Macau GP took place over the weekend at the iconic Guia circuit, with a variety of categories competing from the F4 World Cup, the GT World Cup and the Formula Regional series.

On Saturday at Macau, British racer and Formula Regional European champion Freddie Slater secured a dominant victory in the qualification race of the Formula Regional class, beating Theo Nael off the line.

However, when it came to the 15-lap race on Sunday, Slater’s hopes of a double Macau GP victory were dashed by a crash, despite enjoying an advantage for most of the race.

Slater crashes out of Macau GP

Slater spent most of the Macau GP fighting for the lead with Mari Boya, losing out on the start to the Spanish driver.

However, a five-car crash prompted a safety car, which then allowed Slater to repass Boya for the lead; but a second safety car after a crash from Oscar Wurz allowed the British star’s rival to get back into contention and pass Slater.

The 17-year-old’s race would come undone when he made contact with the barriers at the R Bend and took a chunk out of the left-rear corner of his Prema, thus ending his chances of fighting for a victory.

Another safety car was then deployed, giving Nael the chance to fight for the lead and win the race in Macau, in a disappointing end for Slater.

Nevertheless, the young Brit proved his capabilities at the Macau GP this weekend and will certainly be one to watch out for when he steps up to the Formula 3 championship with Trident next year.

F1 HEADLINES: BLOCKBUSTER signing attempt unmasked as alternative Hamilton sporting venture revealed

Related

Macau

Latest News

Ferrari star claims dominant victory in major first for team
Macau Grand Prix

Ferrari star claims dominant victory in major first for team

  • 2 minutes ago
F1 News Today: AI car beats professional racer as alternative Hamilton sporting venture revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: AI car beats professional racer as alternative Hamilton sporting venture revealed

  • 1 hour ago
British star crashes out while challenging for Macau GP lead
Macau Grand Prix

British star crashes out while challenging for Macau GP lead

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen admits ENDING his mother's career
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen admits ENDING his mother's career

  • 3 hours ago
Could Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri face F1 grid penalties? Max Verstappen has trump card
F1 title fight

Could Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri face F1 grid penalties? Max Verstappen has trump card

  • Today 12:50
'Don't tell him': Red Bull boss admits 'painful' Max Verstappen truth
Red Bull

'Don't tell him': Red Bull boss admits 'painful' Max Verstappen truth

  • Today 11:58
More news

Most read

F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
250.000+ views

F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update

  • 27 october
 Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
200.000+ views

Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026

  • 30 october
 F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
150.000+ views

F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 27 october
 Ferrari make early decision on Lewis Hamilton contract extension
150.000+ views

Ferrari make early decision on Lewis Hamilton contract extension

  • 30 october
 FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
30.000+ views

FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix

  • 9 november
 A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
30.000+ views

A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen

  • 7 november

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x