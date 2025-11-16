British star crashes out while challenging for Macau GP lead
British racing star Freddie Slater endured a nightmare end to the Macau Grand Prix this weekend, where he crashed out while challenging for the lead.
The 72nd Macau GP took place over the weekend at the iconic Guia circuit, with a variety of categories competing from the F4 World Cup, the GT World Cup and the Formula Regional series.
On Saturday at Macau, British racer and Formula Regional European champion Freddie Slater secured a dominant victory in the qualification race of the Formula Regional class, beating Theo Nael off the line.
However, when it came to the 15-lap race on Sunday, Slater’s hopes of a double Macau GP victory were dashed by a crash, despite enjoying an advantage for most of the race.
Slater crashes out of Macau GP
Slater spent most of the Macau GP fighting for the lead with Mari Boya, losing out on the start to the Spanish driver.
However, a five-car crash prompted a safety car, which then allowed Slater to repass Boya for the lead; but a second safety car after a crash from Oscar Wurz allowed the British star’s rival to get back into contention and pass Slater.
The 17-year-old’s race would come undone when he made contact with the barriers at the R Bend and took a chunk out of the left-rear corner of his Prema, thus ending his chances of fighting for a victory.
Another safety car was then deployed, giving Nael the chance to fight for the lead and win the race in Macau, in a disappointing end for Slater.
Nevertheless, the young Brit proved his capabilities at the Macau GP this weekend and will certainly be one to watch out for when he steps up to the Formula 3 championship with Trident next year.
