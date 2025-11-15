Formula 1 x Fortnite collaboration leaked ahead of official launch

Formula 1 look poised to finally complete a linkup with one of the biggest videogames around in Fortnite - and it could arrive as early as this November.

The game has become a massive success in recent years and as of 2025 has over 650 million registered players.

Now Fortnite has put out its biggest tease yet, by replying to Formula 1's official Instagram account with a cryptic message

In a post, the official Fortnite account said: "How do you make a Battle Bus aero-dynamic? Asking for a friend."

The seemingly upcoming link up with F1 has been in pipeline with rumours on the partnership first surfacing two years ago.

FORMULA 1 X FORTNITE FINALLY COMING?! 👀🔥



- Fortnite just replied to the F1 account on Instagram

- There’s a big encrypted pak with 8 defaults & 2 unique skins

- There has been an F1 collab in the works since last year (second pic)



(thanks @Milos2323414) #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/yIcnC0gIv6 — Loolo | Fortnite Leaks (@Loolo_WRLD) November 15, 2025

How will F1 work on Fortnite?

It seems players will be able to navigate the game world wearing livery from their favourite F1 teams... though of course F1 cars won't be a huge part of the game given it's a first-person shooting game (albeit from a third person vantage point).

F1 won't be the first big name brand Fortnite will be teaming up with. It's also had huge success with Marvel and characters like Deadpool, and even linking up with singer Sabrina Carpenter.

The Simpsons has been the most recent high profile crossover, but Fortnite and F1 fans will be waiting in anticipation for what could be coming, including a limited time mode or even F1 cars and tracks.

The potential link up with Fortnite only puts more focus on the commercial and mainstream success F1 has been involved with since being bought by Liberty Media nearly 10 years ago.

As well as launching the hugely successful Netflix series 'Drive to Survive' to appeal to a more casual audience, a massively popular Hollywood F1 film was released earlier this year, grossing over $630million.

