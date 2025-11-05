McLaren 2026 car name leaked
The name of McLaren’s 2026 F1 challenger has been revealed, if not officially by the team, but in the details regarding the auction of next year’s car.
RM Sotheby's announced that McLaren’s 2026 car will go up for auction at this year’s season finale, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, priced between $10,000,000 and $12,000,000.
The car will be supplied with a 2026-specification turbocharged 1.6-litre hybrid V-6 power unit designed and built by Mercedes, and the winning bidder will either receive Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri’s chassis - both of whom could be F1 world champions by then!
McLaren’s 2026 car will not be delivered in its entirety until the first quarter of 2028, with a 2025 show car available on lease until its arrival.
On top of the sale, the winning bidder will also receive an invite to the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, hospitality experiences at two grands prix, alongside 24 Hours of Le Mans and Indianapolis 500 access.
Okay, then enough yapping! What will the 2026 McLaren be called? Norris and Piastri’s 2026 challenger will be called the MCL40A.
McLaren edge closer to drivers’ title
Norris and Piastri just have four remaining rounds to battle it out for their first world title, with the showdown concluding in Abu Dhabi.
Just a point separates the pair in the standings, with Piastri a point behind Norris after his spectacular Mexican GP win last time out.
However, Max Verstappen remains within touching distance of his fifth consecutive drivers’ trophy, only 36 points behind Norris at the top of the standings.
Verstappen could very well decide if the car auctioned in Abu Dhabi is one that belongs to a F1 champion or not.
READ MORE: Piastri slammed for feeding McLaren favouritism conspiracy
