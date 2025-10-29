Russell backs Hamilton with Verstappen FIA penalty dig

George Russell has come out in tacit support of his former team-mate Lewis Hamilton, after a penalty ruined the Ferrari star's Mexican Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion was given a ten second penalty early in the race for gaining an advantage by leaving the track, in a move which saw him overtake Max Verstappen and not give the place back.

The penalty, which Hamilton took at his pit stop, shunted the Brit down into the midfield squabble and left him scrapping for a small handful of points rather than a potential battle for a podium.

Russell questioned the consistency of the stewarding after the race, pointing to a first corner incident which saw a number of drivers including Max Verstappen leave the track and rejoin without losing any places, with no penalties forthcoming.

Russell 'confused' by penalty decisions

The Mercedes driver said: “I’m more confused at how three drivers can clip the first corner and just continue with no penalty.

"Max and Lewis both went off track and Lewis got the penalty. Max came on, pushed me wide, no penalty…that was a bit…that would’ve changed the race.”

In case Russell is reading this in his search for an explanation, Verstappen avoided the penalty because his short excursion off track didn't result in him gaining any places, while Hamilton's saw him 'complete' his overtake on the Dutchman and drive off into the distance.

As for the first corner incident, Verstappen swiftly gave back the places he gained on the two Ferraris, and wasn't asked to concede his position to Russell because he was comfortably ahead of the Brit by the time the corner arrived.

Happy to help, George.

