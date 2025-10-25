Where's George? Mercedes F1 star goes UNDERCOVER during Mexican GP absence
Where's George? Mercedes F1 star goes UNDERCOVER during Mexican GP absence
You’d think F1 fans would notice a 6 ft 1 gangly guy in skinny jeans amongst them in the crowd, but no!
All it took for George Russell to slip in unnoticed at the Mexican Grand Prix was a bomber jacket and a wrestler mask.
During FP1 in Mexico City, Russell handed his Mercedes over to reserve driver Frederik Vesti as part of F1’s mandatory rookie rule.
Instead of sitting out practice on the pit wall however, Russell opted to don a disguise and watch the unfolding action from the lofty grandstands at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Mercedes shared a video on social media, where Russell spoke to the camera, and said: “Someone’s borrowing my car. I’ve not seen an F1 car on track for a long, long time so let’s go.”
As Russell departed the Mercedes garage he was thrown a Mexican wrestler mask to cover his face and a bomber jacket to shroud his real identity - although if you ask me, the skinny jeans were still a dead giveaway.
Russell dons disguise at Mexican GP
Russell scampered up the stairs of the grandstand incognito, looking about as shifty as a criminal about to pull off a bank robbery.
Luckily for Russell, most of the fans in the grandstand were too engrossed in their phones to clock a real life F1 driver was in their midst, which just goes to show how much you can miss if you give into endless doomscrolling.
Russell exclaimed over the noise of the crowd, ‘that’s my car, he’s in my car’, when he spotted Vesti out on track, but even this didn't trigger the interest of his fellow spectators.
The Aston Martin clad fans in front were none the wiser who was behind them - either that or they had a chosen to ignore the British accent bellowing behind them, and honestly, who can blame them?
Clearly enjoying the high of his grandstand skulduggery, Russell skipped back to the garage with a newfound joie de verve, jumping the turnstile back into the paddock, which clearly startled the work experience kid in the process.
READ MORE: Sky F1 hit with major LIVE technical issue at Mexican GP
Related
Latest News
Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING
- 32 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake
- 3 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it
- 3 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence
- Today 13:00
FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP
- Today 12:44
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- 11 october
Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
- 23 october