FIA reveal Red Bull upgrades as Verstappen title charge continues at Mexican GP

Chris Deeley
An FIA document has revealed that Red Bull have brought more updates to the Mexican Grand Prix than any other F1 team.

The dethroned constructors' champions are continuing to add to their 2025 machine as Max Verstappen roars back into the drivers' title fight, slashing the gap to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the top of the table.

While most of the engineers in the sport have turned their attention to getting their 2026 cars tuned up for the sweeping regulation changes, Red Bull still have some beavering away at the RB21.

That work has paid off since the summer break, with Verstappen finishing ahead of both McLarens at the last four races to cut Piastri's championship lead by more than half. McLaren, meanwhile, have not brought a single listed update to Mexico City.

Red Bull aiming for Verstappen's fifth title

Recent form would suggest that Verstappen may now have the fastest car in the sport down the final stretch, with the dominant papaya cars regressing marginally back toward the pack.

Red Bull have made changes to the front corner, engine cover, floor body and edge wing for this weekend's running at the Mexican Grand Prix, with the team citing reliability as the primary reason for the former two and 'local load' as the reason for the latter.

The two performance updates are described as 'subtle', with the reliability upgrades specific to the conditions the team will race in the reduced atmospheric pressure in Mexico City, with the team adding on one of them 'a wider louvre exit panel is available to recover mass flow in the ambient conditions encountered'.

And no, that is not, to the best of our knowledge, anything to do with the Louvre exit executed by the crew who pulled off the French crown jewel heist on Sunday.

