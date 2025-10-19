Max Verstappen admits 'lucky' escape after Red Bull qualifying calamity
Max Verstappen admits 'lucky' escape after Red Bull qualifying calamity
Max Verstappen piled more pressure on McLaren on Saturday night after a dominating display at the United States Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver dominated qualifying with ease, securing pole position for Sunday's US Grand Prix. Needless to say, he's extremely pleased with his performance.
This weekend promises to be a dream come true for Verstappen. The four-time champion is in superb form here in Austin, and the Red Bull machine is firing on all cylinders.
He was the fastest in sprint qualifying, won the sprint race effortlessly - to close the championship gap -, and demonstrated his top form in the main qualifying session—claiming pole position without even needing a second flying lap.
No second run necessary
After the session, Verstappen reflected on his performance: "The car was incredibly strong. Sometimes it’s a bit challenging to string together a perfect lap—it’s warm and very windy here. My first run in Q3 went well, and I managed to improve on my Q2 time.
"Unfortunately, I couldn’t take a second run due to some hiccups with the out-laps. Luckily, I didn’t need it. Another fantastic result for us."
He also explained the difference between Friday and Saturday: "The wind is a real challenge. Today was much tougher than yesterday. With the reduced downforce and the car moving around more, it’s harder to push hard in sector one as usual."
F1 HEADLINES: Charles Leclerc in FIA summons as Ferrari face United States GP nightmare
READ MORE: DOUBLE McLaren retirement after first corner crash at US GP
QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen survives MAJOR Red Bull blunder as McLaren struggle
READ MORE: F1 broadcaster waves goodbye after EIGHT YEARS on TV
Related
Latest News
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen given Red Bull scare as F1 star given FIA summons
- 38 minutes ago
Max Verstappen admits 'lucky' escape after Red Bull qualifying calamity
- 1 hour ago
F1 Race Today: US Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen survives MAJOR Red Bull blunder as McLaren struggle
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull F1 star crashes heavily to bring halt to US GP qualifying
- 3 hours ago
F1 2025 United States Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Austin
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
- 1 october
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
- 2 october
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
- 29 september
George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
- 5 october
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- 11 october
F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers
- 9 october