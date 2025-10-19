close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Max Verstappen talks into an ESPN mic

Max Verstappen admits 'lucky' escape after Red Bull qualifying calamity

Max Verstappen admits 'lucky' escape after Red Bull qualifying calamity

Brian Van Hinthum
Max Verstappen talks into an ESPN mic

Max Verstappen piled more pressure on McLaren on Saturday night after a dominating display at the United States Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver dominated qualifying with ease, securing pole position for Sunday's US Grand Prix. Needless to say, he's extremely pleased with his performance.

This weekend promises to be a dream come true for Verstappen. The four-time champion is in superb form here in Austin, and the Red Bull machine is firing on all cylinders.

He was the fastest in sprint qualifying, won the sprint race effortlessly - to close the championship gap -, and demonstrated his top form in the main qualifying session—claiming pole position without even needing a second flying lap.

No second run necessary

After the session, Verstappen reflected on his performance: "The car was incredibly strong. Sometimes it’s a bit challenging to string together a perfect lap—it’s warm and very windy here. My first run in Q3 went well, and I managed to improve on my Q2 time.

"Unfortunately, I couldn’t take a second run due to some hiccups with the out-laps. Luckily, I didn’t need it. Another fantastic result for us."

He also explained the difference between Friday and Saturday: "The wind is a real challenge. Today was much tougher than yesterday. With the reduced downforce and the car moving around more, it’s harder to push hard in sector one as usual."

F1 HEADLINES: Charles Leclerc in FIA summons as Ferrari face United States GP nightmare

READ MORE: DOUBLE McLaren retirement after first corner crash at US GP

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen survives MAJOR Red Bull blunder as McLaren struggle

READ MORE: F1 broadcaster waves goodbye after EIGHT YEARS on TV

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen F1

Latest News

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen given Red Bull scare as F1 star given FIA summons
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen given Red Bull scare as F1 star given FIA summons

  • 38 minutes ago
Max Verstappen admits 'lucky' escape after Red Bull qualifying calamity
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen admits 'lucky' escape after Red Bull qualifying calamity

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Race Today: US Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
United States Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: US Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen survives MAJOR Red Bull blunder as McLaren struggle
United States Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen survives MAJOR Red Bull blunder as McLaren struggle

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull F1 star crashes heavily to bring halt to US GP qualifying
United States Grand Prix

Red Bull F1 star crashes heavily to bring halt to US GP qualifying

  • 3 hours ago
F1 2025 United States Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Austin
United States Grand Prix

F1 2025 United States Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Austin

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
250.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up

  • 1 october
 F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
150.000+ views

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting

  • 2 october
 Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
150.000+ views

Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

  • 29 september
 George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
100.000+ views

George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP

  • 5 october
 Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
100.000+ views

Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed

  • 11 october
 F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers
75.000+ views

F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers

  • 9 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x