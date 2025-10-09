Petronas chief apologises after Singapore GP podium celebrations causes backlash
Petronas CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik has issued an apology after his Singapore Grand Prix F1 podium celebrations caused backlash.
The oil and gas company has sponsored Mercedes since 2010, adding a touch of teal to the Silver Arrows’ iconic team livery.
Following George Russell’s victory at the Singapore GP, Tengku Muhammad was invited to join the Brit on the podium and sprayed the champagne in the customary celebrations.
However, the spraying of champagne led to criticism of the Petronas boss from some on social media, and from Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), in regards to the Petronas chief's Muslim faith and strict rules with alcohol.
Petronas chief issues apology
PAS information chief Fadhli Shaari questioned Tengku Muhammad’s involvement in the champagne shower celebration, with a statement on Facebook.
“Even if the bubbly was of the non-alcoholic variety, it’s best to not to get involved in such celebrations as the common perception is that such podium revelry is often associated with intoxicating booze," Fadhli said.
According to New Straits Times, Tengku Muhammad responded: "I acknowledge that my spontaneous, spur-of-the-moment exuberance in celebrating that moment of victory may have been misplaced."
“While I can categorically state I did not consume any alcohol, as a Muslim, I should have been more aware of the sensitivities associated with taking part in such celebrations.
“Accordingly, I want to apologise for any unintended offence caused and take full responsibility for my actions.”
