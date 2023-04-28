Angry Horner sets record straight on sprint race CONTROVERSY

Harry Smith

Friday 28 April 2023 23:57

Christian Horner has spoken to correct reports that he is against the fresh Formula 1 sprint race changes.

The changes, which involve the introduction of the qualifying shoot-out on a Saturday, have garnered widespread support from drivers and the teams, although not in the Red Bull camp.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has been very vocal in his opposition to sprint race changes, even going as far as claiming that he could quit the sport if changes persist.

However, Red Bull team principal Horner was quick to clarify his thoughts after previously expressing his frustration about having a sprint race in Baku.

Horner's sprint race correction

When asked by Sky Sports about his sprint race comments, Horner replied: "No, I think my comments have been taken a little bit out of context.

"Because what I said is [it's] completely mad to be doing a sprint race here at this circuit, probably one of the most dangerous on the calendar.

"From a team's point of view because of the jeopardy, the damage that potentially is there with another street race next weekend."

Baku has been a place of frustration for Red Bull in the past

Horner then claimed that from a fan perspective, he can understand the sprint race appeal.

"But from a fan's point of view and from an action point of view, I mean it's gonna be flat-out racing all weekend here.

"So I think there's going to be plenty of action and it's going to be about trying to navigate your way through it as seamlessly as you can."