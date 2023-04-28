Graham Shaw

Friday 28 April 2023 00:27

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his excitement to try the new Mercedes upgrades at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, despite his expectation that Red Bull will remain ahead.

Charles Leclerc REFUSES to rule out stunning Mercedes move

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has refused to rule out a future move to Mercedes as speculation rages linking him with a switch to the Silver Arrows.

Max Verstappen reveals the REASON he'll leave F1

Max Verstappen has gotten unexpectedly existential when asked about his Formula 1 future, admitting that he's ready to drop his career when he no longer loves what he does.

Fernando Alonso QUIZZED on Taylor Swift dating rumours

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has addressed the media buzz surrounding his personal life after recent rumours suggested he was romantically involved with pop star Taylor Swift.

Ferrari boss criticises 'AGGRESSIVE' AlphaTauri statement

Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur has responded to AlphaTauri's recent announcement of their plans to make Ferrari race director Laurent Mekies their team principal in 2024.

George Russell hits out at 'rogue' and 'CRAZY' FIA decisions

George Russell has begged the FIA to be more consistent in their application of the rules of Formula 1, after the first three rounds saw some controversial decisions made.

Perez's father makes OUTLANDISH prediction on retirement

Sergio Perez's father has spoken about the Red Bull driver's future in Formula 1, predicting another decade of racing for the 33-year-old – extending his career well into his 40s.

