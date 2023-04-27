Hamilton gives BIG positive update on Mercedes upgrade progress

Sam Hall

Thursday 27 April 2023 14:29

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his excitement to try the new Mercedes upgrades despite his expectation that Red Bull will remain ahead.

Mercedes will begin to add a steady stream of upgrades to the W14 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix following a difficult start to the campaign.

Asked if the full package will position Mercedes 'where it should have been' at the start of the year, Hamilton said: "It will be an upgrade, naturally, but it will be the start of a new path for us.

"It will be - at the core - the same car but it is part of the path to getting to where we want to be.

"We're not going to hit the ground and be where we wanted to be at the start of the season. We're not making up that crazy ground that there is to (Red Bull)."

Mercedes headed 'in the right direction'

Team principal Toto Wolff has urged caution within the outfit of reading too much into Hamilton's first podium of the year last time out in Australia, a result that followed two fifth-place finishes.

With more new parts expected in Miami and Imola, Hamilton added: "I think it's really positive.

"So much great work has been done back in the factory and it takes time to progress in the right direction.

"I'm excited for it."

