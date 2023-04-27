Graham Shaw

Thursday 27 April 2023 00:27

Max Verstappen should 'pack his things and leave' or accept changes to Formula 1, according to Ralf Schumacher.

Marko speaks out on EXCITING Vettel return rumour

Red Bull sporting advisor Helmut Marko has played down speculation that four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel could return to the paddock to replace him in the near future.

Schiff bidding to emulate role model Hamilton

Naomi Schiff has hailed the influence Lewis Hamilton has had on her career so far, and now she is looking to grow as a role model in her own right.

Fittipaldi points blame at 'TYPICAL' Ecclestone amid Crashgate drama

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi has made his feelings about Felipe Massa's 2008 world title appeal known.

AlphaTauri set to appoint Mekies as new team principal to replace Tost

AlphaTauri will appoint Laurent Mekies as the new team principal to replace Franz Tost, it was announced on Wednesday.

Returning Mercedes chief makes ADMISSION about W14 car

Returning Mercedes chief James Allison has revealed the reasons that team's Formula 1 car is so far off the pace of Red Bull in the early stages of the 2023 season.

Mazepin reveals how F1 future looks after suing Canada

Nikita Mazepin has accepted that a return to the Formula 1 grid 'looks difficult' amid a legal tussle with the Canadian government.

