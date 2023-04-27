Verstappen told to 'pack his bags' as Marko responds to exciting Vettel return rumour - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Verstappen told to 'pack his bags' as Marko responds to exciting Vettel return rumour - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen should 'pack his things and leave' or accept changes to Formula 1, according to Ralf Schumacher.
➡️ READ MORE
Marko speaks out on EXCITING Vettel return rumour
Red Bull sporting advisor Helmut Marko has played down speculation that four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel could return to the paddock to replace him in the near future.
➡️ READ MORE
Schiff bidding to emulate role model Hamilton
Naomi Schiff has hailed the influence Lewis Hamilton has had on her career so far, and now she is looking to grow as a role model in her own right.
➡️ READ MORE
Fittipaldi points blame at 'TYPICAL' Ecclestone amid Crashgate drama
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi has made his feelings about Felipe Massa's 2008 world title appeal known.
➡️ READ MORE
AlphaTauri set to appoint Mekies as new team principal to replace Tost
AlphaTauri will appoint Laurent Mekies as the new team principal to replace Franz Tost, it was announced on Wednesday.
➡️ READ MORE
Returning Mercedes chief makes ADMISSION about W14 car
Returning Mercedes chief James Allison has revealed the reasons that team's Formula 1 car is so far off the pace of Red Bull in the early stages of the 2023 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Mazepin reveals how F1 future looks after suing Canada
Nikita Mazepin has accepted that a return to the Formula 1 grid 'looks difficult' amid a legal tussle with the Canadian government.
➡️ READ MORE