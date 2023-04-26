Marko speaks out on EXCITING Vettel return rumour

Daniel Austin

Wednesday 26 April 2023 13:59

Red Bull sporting advisor Helmut Marko has played down speculation that four-time Formula 1 world champion could return to the paddock to replace him in the near future.

Vettel, who won all of his titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, retired from the sport at the end of 2022 after two seasons spent fighting in the midfield with Aston Martin.

The German's spell with the Silverstone-based squad followed a seven-season stint with Ferrari which produced diminishing returns, with Charles Leclerc eventually arriving to replace Kimi Raikkonen and comprehensively outperforming Vettel in their final campaign together.

Speculation has been rife as to Vettel's future plans, with the 35-year-old saying in his retirement announcement video that he believes his "greatest race" is "still to come."

Vettel's increasing environmental activism and support for LGBT+ rights has led some to believe that he will focus on other interests post-F1 and will never return to top tier motorsport in a professional capacity, but Sky Sports F1 presenter Ted Kravitz fuelled speculation that Vettel was being lined up as Marko's replacement as soon as this year.

Helmut Marko was crucial in helping Sebastian Vettel become a multiple F1 world champion.

"We may well see a surprise comeback of Sebastian Vettel this year, but it won’t be as a driver," Kravitz said. "I kind of think he will come back to Red Bull. I think he will replace Helmut Marko, that is more likely. As the sort of motorsport advisor."

79-year-old Marko, though, has poured scorn on the idea. The Austrian has been in charge of Red Bull's younger driver programme since 1999, overseeing the F1 careers of drivers including Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz, and insists that he wants to continue working with double world champion Max Verstappen.

"[Being replaced by Vettel] is not on the agenda," Marko told Swiss newspaper Blick. "If, as is the case at the moment, I can be with the best driver in Verstappen, resigning is not an issue. That's really a bit hasty. My next goal is the third world title with Verstappen. With a different driver pairing, my situation would definitely be different too.”

Marko added that he did not believe Vettel wanted to return to the F1 paddock anytime soon.

“We are still in contact,” Marko added. “Seb is currently still in the self-discovery phase but I don’t think he wants to travel to every race again and work harder for significantly less money."

