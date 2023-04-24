Hamilton beats Verstappen record as Horner ACCUSES rivals again – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Monday 24 April 2023 23:59

Lewis Hamilton's winless run has passed a significant milestone ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Horner AGAIN accuses rivals of contacting sponsors after cost cap breach

Christian Horner has reiterated accusations that one of Red Bull’s rivals contacted ‘several of our sponsors’ after it was found to have breached cost cap regulations in 2022.

Lewis Hamilton goes INCOGNITO at Donington for brother's race

Lewis Hamilton spent part of this weekend cheering on his brother Nic Hamilton at the British Touring Car Championship at Donington Park on Sunday.

Baku WOES expected for Ferrari after upgrade REVELATION

Ferrari's upgrade package for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is not expected to solve the major issues with the car.

Wolff 'cub' follows in Hamilton footsteps

Jack Wolff has followed in the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton by running the iconic number 44.

Fernando Alonso addresses Taylor Swift DATING rumours

Fernando Alonso has made it clear that he's heard the rumours about himself and pop megastar Taylor Swift dating in a short video posted to his TikTok page.

Russell explains HILARIOUS story behind his INFAMOUS F1 title sequence pose

George Russell has explained the story behind his now-infamous pose in the official Formula 1 opening sequences.

