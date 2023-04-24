Lewis Hamilton goes INCOGNITO at Donington for brother's race

Amar Mehta

Lewis Hamilton spent part of this weekend cheering on his brother Nic Hamilton at the British Touring Car Championship at Donington Park on Sunday.

The younger Hamilton has cerebral palsy and is the first disabled driver to compete in the BTCC.

He races with a specially-modified car due and had his best-ever finish on Sunday.

Hamilton finished sixth in the second race of the opening round of the season, his second-ever points finish.

The 31-year-old was in the running for fourth place at the start after switching from wet tyres before the green flag lap began.

He dropped to seventh by the end of the race and was promoted to sixth when Ronan Pearson was excluded for failing a post-race ride height check.

Older brother and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Hamilton watched on with their father Anthony in rain-soaked Donington.

The Mercedes driver posted trackside pictures on social media, with the 38-year-old kitted out in an all-black outfit and snood as he tried to keep a low profile in the crowd.

"I haven’t been to Donington in a long time. I was excited to watch and support my brother today as a normal spectator, felt really special," he wrote on his Instagram story.

"I’m so proud of you bro, 6th place today was such a special result and you truly deserve it. Keep pushing."

Hamilton will turn his focus to the F1 season after spring break. He will head to Baku this week for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

