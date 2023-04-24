Hamilton win drought passes Verstappen landmark

Sam Hall

Monday 24 April 2023 11:57

Lewis Hamilton's winless run has passed a significant milestone ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The seven-time F1 champion last topped the podium on December the fifth, 2021, at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Last term, Hamilton's unique record of achieving at least one win per year in his F1 career came to a crushing end as Mercedes' period of dominance was ended by Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

Hamilton overtakes Verstappen

After enduring another difficult start to the season this term, Hamilton's wait for a win has crept beyond Max Verstappen's longest drought of 502 days.

The Dutchman's 'record' was set between his first win at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, and his second in Malaysia the following year.

On April 23, Hamilton's wait extended beyond this mark.

Verstappen had also previously gone 427 days without a victory, this coming at the start of his career with Toro Rosso.

In comparison, Hamilton topped the podium just 84 days into his career, achieving this in only his sixth race - the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has now gone 5⃣0⃣3⃣ days without a race victory, which is longer than Max Verstappen's longest win drought in Formula 1.#F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/qZvrtvZ8dp — F1 StatsGuru (@f1statsguru) April 23, 2023

