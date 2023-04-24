George Russell's dad reveals the BIZARRE habit he's carried into F1

Harry Smith

Monday 24 April 2023 20:28

George Russell's father has revealed the bizarre childhood habit that his son has carried into his adult life and Formula 1 career.

The British driver has enjoyed a steady rise in stature since joining the F1 grid with Williams back in 2019, making the step up to partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022.

Russell hasn't looked back since joining the Silver Arrows, claiming the team's only win since of the season at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.

We've now been offered a peek behind the curtain at the 25-year-old's weirdest habits following an interview with his father Steve.

Tractor tales

Russell's father was asked about his son's strangest habit in a recent interview with The Times.

"He lines all his shoes and shirts up in colour order, just like he did with his toy tractors as a boy," Russell Sr. explained.

Russell claimed his first-ever F1 Grand Prix victory in Brazil last year

This wasn't before George could expose his father's strange F1 viewing habits though.

"Dad will watch me racing live on TV and then rewatch the highlights the same day," George explained when pressed about his father's strangest habits.

