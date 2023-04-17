McLaren boss delights in ROMANTIC Piastri moment

Sam Hall

Monday 17 April 2023 11:27

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has revealed his dream of future success with rookie driver Oscar Piastri.

The Australian F1 rookie scored the first points of his career at his home race before the unofficial spring break created by the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix.

This success saw him emulate the achievement of his manager, former race winner Mark Webber, who also scored his first points on home soil - although this was also in his debut outing with the unfancied Minardi team.

Following that race in 2002, Webber was taken onto the podium to celebrate his fifth-place finish with an Australian flag and an inflatable kangaroo.

Speaking after Piastri's eighth place this term, Stella was asked if the team had considered recreating this moment.

“We want to take him on to the podium because we will give him a quick car that he will drive to the podium," said the Italian. "That’s my dream.”

Romance alive in F1

When it was suggested that there was something 'romantic' about Piastri scoring his first points in his home city, Stella added: “I agree with you.

"In all this engineering and racing world, we want to for once, have a romantic world. I’m happy that he scored his first points in Melbourne.”

