McLaren reveal striking Triple Crown Indy 500 liveries

Sam Hall

Saturday 15 April 2023 11:35

McLaren has lifted the covers off a trio of stunning retro liveries that the team will run at this year's Indianapolis 500.

The IndyCar showpiece race often sees teams run with alternate liveries in a bid to capture the imagination of the watching public.

In this instance, McLaren has opted to trade in its regular papaya and blue look - one similar to that featured on its current F1 machinery - and apply liveries celebrating the team's historic Triple Crown success.

These looks mimic those driven to victory in the 1974 Indy 500, the 1984 Monaco Grand Prix, and the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans.

A fourth car is yet to be revealed, with Tony Kanaan set to drive with a look celebrating the Triple Crown achievement as a whole.

“We are proud to have achieved motorsport’s prestigious Triple Crown as a constructor," said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

"In our 60th year, we are shining a light on the legacy of the team that Bruce McLaren built and role this plays in fueling our ambitions for the future of the team.

“As a lifelong McLaren fan, I fondly remember watching Alain Prost’s dramatic 1984 Monaco victory and the incredible moment when the team conquered Le Mans on its debut entry.

"Meanwhile, Johnny Rutherford’s first Indy 500 win in papaya is one of the most important moments in McLaren Racing history. I can’t wait to see our four-car, star-studded lineup flying the colours of our Triple Crown victories at this year’s Indy 500.”

Show us the cars!

A classic look. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/epLMv5o8HH — Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team (@ArrowMcLaren) April 14, 2023

Name a more iconic livery. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/SemURQERG4 — Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team (@ArrowMcLaren) April 14, 2023

The closer. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SvfrO5nUyD — Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team (@ArrowMcLaren) April 14, 2023

