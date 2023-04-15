Sargeant names the IMPOSSIBLE thing about Formula 1

Harry Smith

Saturday 15 April 2023 13:57

Logan Sargeant has explained the elements of Formula 1 that are impossible for fans to understand without experiencing them first hand.

The 22-year-old endured a hectic end to the 2022 season as he looked to hoover up enough super license points to secure his place in F1, competing in multiple FP1 sessions and keeping his cool through the final rounds of the F2 season.

Sargeant's reward was a place on the F1 grid with Williams in 2023, replacing Nicholas Latifi after the Canadian spent the past three seasons with the team.

The Florida-born driver's emergence is an important one, not just for Williams but for F1's continued growth across the pond, with Sargeant becoming the first full-time American driver in the series since Scott Speed.

All of the early signs are looking positive for Sargeant too. While an incident with Nyck de Vries at the Australian Grand Prix will overshadow his achievements so far, the 22-year-old has impressed James Vowles with his performances.

Williams are looking to the future with their new driver line-up

Like nothing else

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Ringer, Sargeant explained: “A lot of people ask, ‘What’s it like? How fast do you go?'

"And it’s honestly a really bad question because, yeah, OK, you go really fast in a straight line, but that’s not really what’s impressive.”

The American driver went on to explain what he finds impressive about modern F1 cars.

"The rate of deceleration, how good the brakes are, how efficient the aero is, how much speed you can carry through the corners, the amount of grip that you have, the force that it puts on your body at maximum load is just next level.

"It’s really almost impossible to understand unless you’ve experienced it.”

