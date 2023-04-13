Vasseur speaks out on Leclerc attitude after HORROR start to 2023

Joe Ellis

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has insisted that Charles Leclerc will not let his poor start to the 2023 Formula 1 season dampen his mood heading into the busiest time of the year.

The Monagasque driver has endured a very tough opening three races, which have left him 10th in the drivers' standings with only six points to his name.

He was running third in his Ferrari in Bahrain before an engine failure caused him to retire, which then led to a grid penalty in Saudi Arabia where he battled back to seventh.

Things got worse in Melbourne, as he spun into the gravel three corners into the race and went no further.

Vasseur: I have no doubts

"I have no doubts about Charles' motivation, he knows that the start of the season is certainly not the goal we had," said Vasseur.

“Retirement in Bahrain, penalty in Jeddah, then another retirement in Melbourne. It certainly wasn't in the plans, but the motivation is there. I have a good relationship with him, and I know it won't affect the mood.

"Drivers often face interviews immediately after the conclusion of the race, and they certainly cannot be happy

“I would be very frustrated if they were relaxed and happy with the situation. The most important thing for me is to keep everyone motivated, pushing at the same management and supporting the team. I know that motivation is not a problem at all.

"Obviously the results are not what we expected, but we all know that."

