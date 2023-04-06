Australian GP grant teenage Leukaemia patient the 'experience of a lifetime'

Sam Hall

Thursday 6 April 2023 11:40

The Australian Grand Prix has released a heartwarming video of a 15-year-old F1 fan was gifted the experience of a lifetime.

Lauchlan is fighting the 'battle of his life' against you can donate towards Lauchlan's treatment and read his full story by clicking here..

On January 10, his family received 'the call every parent dreads', instructing them to take their son to the hospital, where he has recently spent more time than he has at home.

This comes after tragedy previously struck the family, with their second son, Toby, suffered severe brain damage when choking on a Vegemite sandwich at just 11 months old. As a result of the injuries, Toby passed away eight days after his first birthday.

In a bid to bring some much-needed cheer to the family, the Australian Grand Prix partnered with Samuel Weidenhofer to provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

After handing $500 in cash to the family to go towards Lauchlan's treatment, Weidenhofer reveals he has a few more surprises in store, including meeting former champion Jacques Villeneuve and taking a trip around the Albert Park track.

In a world of controversy and quite often strong words, this is one of those real feel-good moments.

Should you wish, you can donate towards Lauchlan's treatment and read his full story by clicking here.

READ MORE: Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff becomes a BILLIONAIRE