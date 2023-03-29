Alonso: Aston Martin 'feet remain on the ground'

Ewan Gale

Wednesday 29 March 2023 13:57

Fernando Alonso has insisted Aston Martin's "feet remain on the ground" after two podiums in the opening two races of the new F1 season.

The two-time champion finished third in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to vindicate his shock switch from Alpine to Aston Martin over the winter.

Alonso's form in both qualifying and the race has proven his talent remains despite being the oldest driver on the grid and has rekindled hope a third world title could be achievable with the Silverstone-based outfit.

But with Red Bull still enjoying a sizeable buffer to Aston Martin and Mercedes and Ferrari touted to overcome early-season struggles, Alonso is not getting ahead of himself despite the strong start.

Aston Martin 'realistic'

“We head to Australia feeling good having scored back-to-back podiums and we hope to build on these results this weekend," said the Spaniard.

"The car has performed quite well on two different circuits so far.

"However, our feet remain on the ground and we are realistic that in order to keep scoring strong results we need to deliver in all areas of the team.

“Australia is always a fun race to go to and I am curious to see how the track differs to previous years.

"It is going to be even faster than last year and hopefully we will see more overtaking.

"But as ever Qualifying will likely be pivotal at Albert Park, so we need to make sure we have a strong Saturday to put us in the best possible position to score as many points as possible."