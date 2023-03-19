Norris 'let McLaren down' with Jeddah qualifying crash

Ewan Gale

Sunday 19 March 2023 07:50

Lando Norris has conceded he 'let McLaren down' after crashing out of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The British driver will start 19th at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit having completed only one flying lap in Q1.

Norris clipped the inside apex wall at the final corner, damaging his steering and forcing him straight into the garage whilst the circuit evolved as more rubber was laid down by his rivals.

With lap times ever-reducing, McLaren was unable to fix the MCL60 and Norris held his hands up for his error.

"It was a silly mistake to make, to be honest with you," said Norris.

"I paid the price very quickly. Frustrated, I should have easily been into Q2, potentially Q3.

"I damaged the steering. I let the team down."

Norris 'a little more hopeful' than Bahrain

Team-mate Oscar Piastri will start eighth after a fine qualifying effort to provide hope that McLaren has found performance since a difficult opening round of the year in Bahrain.

Asked what his prospects for the race were, Norris replied: "I don't know yet.

"The car has better pace than we had in Bahrain so I want to be a little more hopeful but it is probably a harder track to overtake on than Bahrain."