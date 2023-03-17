Mercedes 'learning' about new direction - Russell

Ewan Gale

Friday 17 March 2023 20:15

George Russell has conceded Mercedes is "learning" whether its new direction is the correct one after a testing day of practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Briton ended the day fifth fastest, almost five-tenths down on Max Verstappen's session-best effort as the W14 continued to leave Mercedes struggling.

Russell called for changes to be made to his set-up after his qualifying simulation run, whilst Lewis Hamilton could finish only 11th fastest in the sister car.

But allaying fears of a deeper issue, the two-time champion said: "It was just functioning things with the downshifts, we do that all the time."

Much has been made over the development direction for Mercedes after a lacklustre start to the season in Bahrain, with significant changes to the W14 promised by the hierarchy.

Mercedes 'must maximise the package'

Assessing Friday's running at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Russell said: "For sure, Red Bull is out front but we are going through and learning things, things that will help in the short-term, medium-term and we need to look at things overnight to see what we can do this weekend.

"I think we need to go out there and maximise the package we have got, try and get the set-up in the sweet spot.

"We are not going to find a second overnight, as much as I would love to do that and all the hard work that everybody is putting in.

"We just need to understand and recognise is whether the new direction we are taking as a team the correct one."

