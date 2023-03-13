F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weather forecast

Sam Hall

Monday 13 March 2023 12:30

The F1 season continues with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend as Max Verstappen looks to capitalise on his early dominance.

Red Bull and Verstappen were utterly dominant in Bahrain while Aston Martin stole headlines through Fernando Alonso's impressive drive to the podium.

The next stop on the schedule is Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian event - a race which will once again take place under the night sky.

Ahead of the weekend, GPFans takes a look at the weather forecast.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

Practice one gets underway in daylight conditions at 16:30 local time with warm, sunny conditions predicted.

Temperates will drop from 30 Celsius to 28 during the session with a zero per cent chance of rain and a south-easterly 13mph breeze.

FP2, the only practice that will take place in representative conditions, will see temperatures continue to drop to 26 Celsius. The wind speed will also drop to nine mph as darkness falls.

Saturday

Saturday is a very similar picture to Friday, with temperatures peaking at 31 Celsius before dropping as night falls.

There will be easterly gusts of 10mph in the early session with the speed dropping and changing to a southerly direction in time for qualifying.

Sunday

Sunday's race will take place in the coolest temperatures of the weekend with 27 Celsius scheduled for the start time of 20:00 local.

This is coupled with the strongest winds of the weekend with 14mph southerly winds predicted.

