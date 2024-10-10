Will Verstappen actually leave Red Bull?

With recent rumours coming from an unknown senior figure in Red Bull fans are still left in shock and awe waiting for any resolution to current rumours surrounding the dutchman. In today’s article we will speculate what a move from Red Bull could mean for Verstappen, who else might he end up driving for in the near future?

Potential reasons for the move

Something obvious to everyone currently following, we have not seen very clear signs of improvement or steps towards success for the team and leaving a champion driver such as Max Verstappen feeling unsettled. So there are potential speculations from fans relating to if he is wanting to make a move away from Red Bull or not.

For a driver like Max Verstappen success should be well within grasp, and with only six races left Verstappen needs to keep his eye on the prize as Lando Norris lies in a tight second place with only 52 points separating the two for the drivers championship.

Should Max Verstappen retire?

Some reasons behind the speculation of Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull ties closely together with rumours of him retiring from F1 altogether. Naturally as any top team - Red Bull find such rumours concerning and will put further focus on drivers that are more seemingly available.

We asked Jolien from Apparata, a trusted news circle focusing around sports and tech in the Netherlands, for her opinion on the fellow dutchman’s potential departure.

“It’s a tricky one to piece together why such a successful and young driver such as Max Verstappen would consider a leave from F1 altogether, in my opinion I find it more to be a strategic move to release the rumour that opens up the doors for other teams to take him on, but this is just speculation from my end.”

To summarise - What do we think happens next?

There are just so many teams that could potentially shape out because of this move from Red Bull, and what team would take on Max Verstappen and why? We firmly agree with Jolien in her opinion that Max Verstappen is nowhere near leaving the F1 altogether, and we can easily see this being just a simple ploy to get the ball rolling in the correct direction for him career-wise. But it allows for so much speculation that we can’t help but wonder.

In the spirit of transparency this news excited and shocked us so we just felt the need to write about it again, it opens up so many doors and where could Max Verstappen potentially end up going if not Red Bull? What teams could potentially form with the Dutchman? Only time will tell - and we are definitely keeping our eyes glued to see how this rumour plays out!

