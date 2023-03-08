Stuart Hodge

Wednesday 8 March 2023 23:27

Lewis Hamilton has criticised Mercedes for 'not listening' after he warned them about inherent issues with its car. Read more here...

Christian Horner makes astonishing Las Vegas Grand Prix claim

Christian Horner believes the inaugural F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the biggest sporting event on the globe in 2023. Read more here...

Martin Brundle on what is wrong at Mercedes

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has given his take on what he believes is wrong at Mercedes right now, and how it happened. Read more here...

Mick Schumacher pays Corinna tribute on International Women's Day

Mick Schumacher has paid a touching tribute to his mum Corinna on International Women's Day. Read more here...

F1 On TV: Bahrain GP ratings revealed as NASCAR hits a new low

The weekend TV numbers are in from the US and it is bad news for NASCAR while F1 managed to hold up despite a procession in the desert. Read more here...

READ MORE: Verstappen's Red Bull first tainted by historic F1 curse - Bahrain GP stats