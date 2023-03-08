Lewis Hamilton ramps up Mercedes blame game as Horner makes astonishing Las Vegas Grand Prix claim - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton has criticised Mercedes for 'not listening' after he warned them about inherent issues with its car. Read more here...
Christian Horner makes astonishing Las Vegas Grand Prix claim
Christian Horner believes the inaugural F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the biggest sporting event on the globe in 2023. Read more here...
Martin Brundle on what is wrong at Mercedes
Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has given his take on what he believes is wrong at Mercedes right now, and how it happened. Read more here...
Mick Schumacher pays Corinna tribute on International Women's Day
Mick Schumacher has paid a touching tribute to his mum Corinna on International Women's Day. Read more here...
F1 On TV: Bahrain GP ratings revealed as NASCAR hits a new low
The weekend TV numbers are in from the US and it is bad news for NASCAR while F1 managed to hold up despite a procession in the desert. Read more here...
READ MORE: Verstappen's Red Bull first tainted by historic F1 curse - Bahrain GP stats