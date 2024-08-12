Wolff Mercedes talks with star driver boost Hamilton replacement options
Mercedes youngster Kimi Andrea Antonelli has revealed how talks with Toto Wolff helped him achieve an incredible career milestone.
The 17-year-old has been tipped to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, becoming the overwhelming favourite when Carlos Sainz announced he will compete with Williams next season.
Reports suggest Mercedes are set to confirm the Italian as part of their 2025 driver line-up ahead of Monza, despite a difficult season in Formula 2 for the young star.
Antonelli currently sits seventh in the drivers’ championship, after being catapulted straight from the Formula Regional championship to F2.
Will Kimi Andrea Antonelli drive for Mercedes in 2025?
The Italian finally claimed his first F2 win during the sprint race at Silverstone, opening the way for a feature race victory in Hungary.
Antonelli has admitted to feeling pressure regarding Mercedes speculation, but has recently revealed how talks with Toto Wolff gave him the ‘confidence’ to take his first win.
"I never expected to go straight into F2," he said to Motorsport.com.
"When they informed me that this was the plan, I thought it would be a big jump, because you usually go to F3 first, but at the same time the challenge was immediately appealing to me.
"I didn't plan on coming to F2 and winning everything, I was always aware that the jump from Formula Regional would be very challenging and I was aware that I had a lot to learn, which I am still doing.
"I am also very happy with the relationship I have [with Wolff]. In difficult moments I ask him for advice and he always looks for a way to give me confidence.
"I'll give you an example. After the disappointing qualifying in Silverstone I called him because it was a bit of a tough time.
"We talked a lot and that conversation gave me back my confidence, and the next day I won and it was really nice to see him under the podium.
"When you go through difficult times, I think you come out stronger in the end, also in terms of attitude. Silverstone and Budapest confirmed it."
