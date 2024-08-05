close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen makes 'NEW TEAM' admission as team boss weighs in on Mercedes PAY debate

Max Verstappen has hinted at his involvement with a new racing team in a discussion regarding his F1 future.

Former F1 team boss takes defiant stance in Russell and Mercedes PAY debate

A former Formula 1 team boss has urged Toto Wolff to pay George Russell following his unfortunate disqualification at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Mercedes sent warning over threat of resurgent Hamilton

The upturn in Lewis Hamilton’s recent F1 performances could become a threat to Mercedes claims a former team boss.

Marko issues verdict over F1 driver DILEMMA

Red Bullboss Helmut Marko has delivered his verdict over a recent F1 driver dilemma – although unusually, one not involving his own team.

Ferrari boss reveals how Hamilton's 'personal baggage' will impact team

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has discussed how Lewis Hamilton’s ‘personal baggage’ will impact the team when he joins next season.

Ricciardo admits surprise at rival performances as Perez exit 'WHEN NOT IF' - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo admits surprise at rival performances as Perez exit 'WHEN NOT IF' - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Hamilton revelation divulged by Cullen as Verstappen calls for change
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton revelation divulged by Cullen as Verstappen calls for change

  • Yesterday 14:09

F1 Standings

