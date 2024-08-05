F1 News Today: Verstappen makes 'NEW TEAM' admission as team boss weighs in on Mercedes PAY debate
Max Verstappen has hinted at his involvement with a new racing team in a discussion regarding his F1 future.
Former F1 team boss takes defiant stance in Russell and Mercedes PAY debate
A former Formula 1 team boss has urged Toto Wolff to pay George Russell following his unfortunate disqualification at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Mercedes sent warning over threat of resurgent Hamilton
The upturn in Lewis Hamilton’s recent F1 performances could become a threat to Mercedes claims a former team boss.
Marko issues verdict over F1 driver DILEMMA
Red Bullboss Helmut Marko has delivered his verdict over a recent F1 driver dilemma – although unusually, one not involving his own team.
Ferrari boss reveals how Hamilton's 'personal baggage' will impact team
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has discussed how Lewis Hamilton’s ‘personal baggage’ will impact the team when he joins next season.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep