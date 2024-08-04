Mercedes sent warning over threat of resurgent Hamilton

The upturn in Lewis Hamilton’s recent F1 performances could become a threat to Mercedes claims a former team boss.

Hamilton has endured a difficult period in his career recently, watching his former championship rivals, Max Verstappen and Red Bull, dominate the sport.

Furthermore, Hamilton went on an alarming winless streak that lasted for 56 races, the longest of his career, until the British Grand Prix.

Since then the champion has returned to his old form and claimed a second victory in Belgium after his team-mate, George Russell, was disqualified.

Lewis Hamilton took an incredible win at Silverstone

Can Lewis Hamilton achieve an eighth world title at Ferrari?

Despite this pivot in Mercedes' performance, Hamilton will leave the team for Ferrari next season, where he will partner Charles Leclerc.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, former team boss Eddie Jordan, revealed that Hamilton was ‘back on his game’, which he believes is good news for Ferrari’s championship chances.

The 76-year-old also stated that Hamilton’s ‘re-emergence’ will make him a threat to his former team, despite Ferrari being outperformed by Mercedes in recent races.

“Lewis, I think at the beginning of the year he was without any doubt pretty much focused on joining Ferrari, getting the right people and making sure that he had Fred Vasseur on board,” Jordan said.

Eddie Jordan believes Hamilton will be a threat to George Russell when he leaves for Ferrari

“Ferrari, they’re going to be a big team next year and they will be overjoyed to see the re-emergence of Lewis because no amount of saying to Ferrari, ‘Say look what we’re doing at Mercedes, don’t worry about that, we can beat George, we can beat everyone, we’re going to be powerful’.”

“And that Mercedes team is going to be strong going forward but Ferrari is going to be incredibly strong.

“I think Lewis is right back on his game. And he’s now eyeing up a championship fight for next year. And who’s to say that he’s wrong.”

