Has the Spanish GP got it right with F1 track changes?

Sam Hall

Monday 27 February 2023 14:21 - Updated: 14:29

F1 confirmed a significant track layout change to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and we want to know your thoughts!

The Spanish Grand Prix venue will feature two fewer corners this season following the removal of the controversial and much-derided last-sector chicane.

Introduced in 2007 in a bid to improve racing and safety while increasing overtaking, the chicane served only to separate cars onto the main straight and, if anything, lessen the spectacle.

The removal of this chicane headlined a raft of changes that are being made ahead of this year's June running, with the circuit to revert back to its previous layout with two flowing right-hand bends ending the lap.

Our question to you is a simple one, have F1 and the Spanish Grand Prix got it right with this decision?

Let us know your thoughts in the poll and in the comments section below!

F1 Spanish Grand Prix poll