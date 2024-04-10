F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals 2025 Red Bull doubts as Hamilton warned over unacceptable Ferrari excuse
F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals 2025 Red Bull doubts as Hamilton warned over unacceptable Ferrari excuse
Max Verstappen has revealed doubts about his potential 2025 team-mate at Red Bull.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton warned of Ferrari F1 excuse that won't be accepted
A former Ferrari driver has warned Lewis Hamilton ahead of his headline switch to the Scuderia for the 2025 Formula 1 season.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 suffers team 'loss' after mega announcement made
Formula 1 fans have been left up in arms after a junior F2 team decided to make a major move to a rival series rather than look to join the F1 ranks.
➡️ READ MORE
EXCLUSIVE: F1 champ names team-mate who had 'negative effect' on Hamilton
When asked if Hamilton's age is why the seven-time champion is heading to Ferrari in 2025, an F1 world champion told GPFans that he didn't believe so.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes F1 social media post that says EVERYTHING about this year's car
Mercedes have made a social media post which takes aim at their poor performance so far in the 2024 Formula 1 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals 2025 Red Bull doubts as Hamilton warned over unacceptable Ferrari excuse
- 30 minutes ago
Vettel F1 return clue dropped by Wolff as Hamilton lifts lid on surprise Mercedes move - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Mercedes F1 social media post that says EVERYTHING about this year's car
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 News Today: Ferrari 'rethinking' Hamilton signing as F1 legend now considering return
- Yesterday 22:40
RB chief claims F1 star in the running for Red Bull seat
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 suffers team 'loss' after mega announcement made
- Yesterday 21:12