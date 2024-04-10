close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals 2025 Red Bull doubts as Hamilton warned over unacceptable Ferrari excuse

F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals 2025 Red Bull doubts as Hamilton warned over unacceptable Ferrari excuse

F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals 2025 Red Bull doubts as Hamilton warned over unacceptable Ferrari excuse

F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals 2025 Red Bull doubts as Hamilton warned over unacceptable Ferrari excuse

Max Verstappen has revealed doubts about his potential 2025 team-mate at Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton warned of Ferrari F1 excuse that won't be accepted

A former Ferrari driver has warned Lewis Hamilton ahead of his headline switch to the Scuderia for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 suffers team 'loss' after mega announcement made

Formula 1 fans have been left up in arms after a junior F2 team decided to make a major move to a rival series rather than look to join the F1 ranks.

➡️ READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: F1 champ names team-mate who had 'negative effect' on Hamilton

When asked if Hamilton's age is why the seven-time champion is heading to Ferrari in 2025, an F1 world champion told GPFans that he didn't believe so.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes F1 social media post that says EVERYTHING about this year's car

Mercedes have made a social media post which takes aim at their poor performance so far in the 2024 Formula 1 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari Formula 1 GPFans
Vettel F1 return clue dropped by Wolff as Hamilton lifts lid on surprise Mercedes move - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Vettel F1 return clue dropped by Wolff as Hamilton lifts lid on surprise Mercedes move - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Ferrari 'rethinking' Hamilton signing as F1 legend now considering return
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari 'rethinking' Hamilton signing as F1 legend now considering return

  • Yesterday 22:40

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals 2025 Red Bull doubts as Hamilton warned over unacceptable Ferrari excuse

  • 30 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Vettel F1 return clue dropped by Wolff as Hamilton lifts lid on surprise Mercedes move - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes F1 social media post that says EVERYTHING about this year's car

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari 'rethinking' Hamilton signing as F1 legend now considering return

  • Yesterday 22:40
F1 News & Gossip

RB chief claims F1 star in the running for Red Bull seat

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 News & Gossip

F1 suffers team 'loss' after mega announcement made

  • Yesterday 21:12
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x