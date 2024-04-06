Wolff reveals SECRET behind Mercedes improvement in Japan

Toto Wolff has revealed the secret to Mercedes’ Japanese GP improvements after a difficult start to the season for the team.

The eight-time constructors champions have struggled with their performance since the beginning of the ground effect era.

Mercedes are currently 4th in the championship behind Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren following a double DNF at the Australian GP.

Lewis Hamilton, who departs the team for Ferrari in 2025, has described this as his worst-ever start to a season, with suggestions he is already mentally at the Scuderia.

Toto Wolff explains Mercedes Japan improvements

However, Mercedes have found themselves closing in on rivals McLaren and Ferrari in Japan, with Hamilton excited about their pace.

Toto Wolff discussed how the set up of the car has led to better results for Mercedes so far this weekend.

“It's very difficult to assess. We've made a leap and are definitely much better than last year but it's so close between the top 8, I think the result flatters us a bit at the moment,” Wolff said to Sky Germany after FP3.

“We tried to do something completely different, like how we might set up the car for the race. We looked less at the simulator and more in a different direction.

“But it's still too early. It looks a lot better at first glance, but we'll have to see how it goes in qualifying and then in the race. A good step but not yet good enough for a podium.

Despite Mercedes’ improvements Wolff remained realistic about the opportunities for the team this weekend.

“This is Max's track and last year he crushed everything,” he added.

“I think it will be very close between the top 6, maybe even the top 7 with Alonso, but Max will be at the front and then maybe everything within two tenths.”

