Wolff suggests Hamilton's head turned by Ferrari as Mercedes confirm SPECIAL return - GPFans Recap

Toto Wolff is aware that Mercedes’ recent performances haven’t been very motivating for those within the team, and that something must be done to prevent their slide down the standings.

Mercedes confirm SPECIAL return

Mercedes have revealed that the team will be bringing back an iconic feature ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

SEVERE Red Bull mistake revealed by pundit

Bernie Collins has pointed out a significant mistake that Red Bull made after Max Verstappen retired from the Australian Grand Prix.

Wolff confirms Verstappen NUMBER ONE target for vacant Mercedes seat

Toto Wolff has confirmed that Max Verstappen is Mercedes’ main target to replace the outgoing Lewis Hamilton.

F1 champion shares BRUTAL motivation struggles

Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill has been discussing the struggle that drivers suffer towards the end of their careers as their time in the sport comes to an end.

F1 Standings

