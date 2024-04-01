Wolff suggests Hamilton’s head turned by Ferrari as Mercedes confirm SPECIAL return - GPFans Recap
Wolff suggests Hamilton’s head turned by Ferrari as Mercedes confirm SPECIAL return - GPFans Recap
Toto Wolff is aware that Mercedes’ recent performances haven’t been very motivating for those within the team, and that something must be done to prevent their slide down the standings.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes confirm SPECIAL return
Mercedes have revealed that the team will be bringing back an iconic feature ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
SEVERE Red Bull mistake revealed by pundit
Bernie Collins has pointed out a significant mistake that Red Bull made after Max Verstappen retired from the Australian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff confirms Verstappen NUMBER ONE target for vacant Mercedes seat
Toto Wolff has confirmed that Max Verstappen is Mercedes’ main target to replace the outgoing Lewis Hamilton.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 champion shares BRUTAL motivation struggles
Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill has been discussing the struggle that drivers suffer towards the end of their careers as their time in the sport comes to an end.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff suggests Hamilton’s head turned by Ferrari as Mercedes confirm SPECIAL return - GPFans Recap
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari star IGNORES team in hilarious post
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo sends BLUNT response after replacement rumours
- 3 hours ago
Major F1 acquisition to be announced 'next week' as new details emerge on £3.5 billion splurge
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 winner questions Hamilton 'transparency' claims
- Yesterday 19:57
F1 News Today: Alonso 'pushing very hard' for MOVE as Red Bull boss makes 'fascinating' claim about F1 star
- Yesterday 19:28