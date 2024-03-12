close global

Marko reveals when Red Bull doubts began as Wolff opens up on FIA accusations - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that he was already considering his future before Christian Horner became the subject of an investigation into alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

Wolff recalls 'WEIRD' scenario featuring under-fire FIA boss

Toto Wolff has recited a ‘weird’ situation involving the removal of a penalty after the conclusion of a Formula 1 grand prix.

Sky Sports F1 pundit reveals 'incredible' quality of Bearman after debut

Sky Sports F1 pundit Bernie Collins has revealed the one aspect of Ollie Bearman's Formula 1 debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that impressed her.

Schumacher outlines TWO options for Red Bull amid Horner saga

Former Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has suggested two different options for the resolution to the Christian Horner saga at Red Bull.

Verstappen names KEY Red Bull factor for continued success

Max Verstappen has earmarked one crucial factor in his Red Bull team that needs to remain for them to be successful.

