Schumacher outlines TWO options for Red Bull amid Horner saga

Former Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has suggested two different options for the resolution to the Christian Horner saga at Red Bull.

Horner has stayed in his role following an internal investigation into accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', which cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Since then, Jos Verstappen - father of three-time world champion Max Verstappen - revealed to BBC Sport that he had a 'falling out' with Horner in Bahrain, as well as suggesting that the team would 'explode' if the Brit stayed in his role.

On top of this, Helmut Marko has been involved in a meeting with Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff, where the question of a possible suspension from his role was discussed.

Jos Verstappen admitted to a 'falling out'
Christian Horner has been under fire of late

Horner long-term future in doubt

Verstappen's comments led to reported 'clear-the-air' talks amongst the team, with Horner defiant in his denying of any wrongdoing and looking to maintain his position with the world champions.

However, Schumacher believes the damage to the reputation of the brand in general has already been done, despite Marko suggesting that everything was 'back to normal'.

"We can't look into people's minds. But the problem definitely needs to be clarified.

"It's still an ordeal, it's not over yet. Until everything is sorted out, either some people will have to apologise or someone will have to leave.

"The damage to the Red Bull brand is already gigantic."

