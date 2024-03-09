Is Christian Horner still Red Bull F1 team principal?

After facing recent controversies, speculation has swirled around Christian Horner's future as Red Bull's team principal.

Christian Horner, the longest-serving team principal on the F1 grid, has entered his 20th year at the helm of Red Bull Racing. Having joined the team in their debut season in 2005, he has overseen the outfit's rise to championship contention, capturing six constructors' championships and seven drivers' championships along the way.

This has cemented his place as one of the most influential figures in the sport. However, recent controversies have cast a shadow of uncertainty over his role as team principal, leading many to question his future at Red Bull.

Is Christian Horner still at Red Bull?

The answer is yes; Horner is still the team principal of the energy drink giant. However, his position has been under scrutiny following allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' against him in early February 2024.

Red Bull initiated an independent investigation into the matter, which ultimately cleared Horner of all wrongdoing. Despite this, the incident sparked conversations about his leadership and the potential impact on the team's performance and reputation.

While the details of the allegations have not been publicly disclosed, they did lead to the suspension of the woman who filed the complaint. This has further muddied the waters, leaving the F1 world questioning the internal handling of the case and whether the investigation truly addressed all aspects of the complaint.

The timing of the incident also added another layer of complexity. It coincided with the start of the 2024 F1 season, as Red Bull are aiming to repeat their championship dominance.

Horner is seen as a vital part of the team's competitive edge. The question then arose: Could these off-track issues disrupt Red Bull's on-track momentum?

While only time will tell the long-term impact of all this, Horner's position as team principal remains secure - at least for now.

