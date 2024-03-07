F1 News Today: Hamilton drives F1 car in MIDAIR as Verstappen lets rip on Horner saga
Lewis Hamilton had his butt in the air whilst driving an F1 car in the season-opening race in Bahrain after an incident.
Verstappen issues DAMNING verdict on Horner saga
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen is not known for being over the top with his comments to the press but the Red Bull superstar spoke candidly ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Ricciardo defends relationship with RB figure following 'conflict'
Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo has said that he doesn't want 'conflict' to 'set the tone' for his 2024 season.
Wolff leaps to driver's defence amid Hamilton replacement rumours
Toto Wolff has come to the defence of a potential Lewis Hamilton replacement after he suffered a difficult opening weekend to his rookie season.
Is F1 becoming a Liberty Media liability?
As the 2024 Formula 1 season looks to continue the trend of knowing the race-winning driver before lights out, you have to wonder if Liberty Media are checking the refund policy for their F1 purchase.
F1 confirm RETURN of iconic Russell fan favourite
When George Russell's iconic pose from the 2023 Formula 1 opening credits was finally dubbed over, there was much dismay from meme-loving F1 fans - but it's coming back!
