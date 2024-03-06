Verstappen issues DAMNING verdict on Horner saga

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen is not known for being over the top with his comments to the press but the Red Bull superstar spoke candidly ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman had his say on the saga surrounding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, which is the main talking point in F1 right now.

It comes after Horner was the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', allegations that he 'completely' denies and was cleared of any wrongdoing by the 'process'.

It did not go away however, as the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend saw huge media furore around the 50-year-old, with his rivals calling for an external investigation, and alleged messages supposedly sent by Horner being 'leaked'.

Verstappen's father admitted to BBC Sport that he and Horner had a 'falling out' in Bahrain, a race in which Verstappen junior was able to claim victory.

Max Verstappen has worked alongside Christian Horner since his F1 debut in 2016

Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner's relationship has taken a blow recently

Verstappen looking to put Horner saga behind him

Now, as Formula 1 heads to Saudi Arabia for the second race of what is a mammoth season, Verstappen has admitted it's bad for the the team and that they don't want it constantly hanging over their heads.

Following Jos Verstappen's comments in the media, Red Bull held 'clear-the-air' talks, as reported by The Telegraph, in order to put a stop to rumoured infighting.

“From my side, I’m just focusing on the driving bit," Verstappen told Sky Sports.

"And I think that is also the most important for the team right now and that’s also why we came here and that’s our main target and also what we want to focus on, you know, to not have this stuff going on race after race because that is not good for the team."

