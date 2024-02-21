Mercedes reveal incredible NEW W15 feature

Mercedes have unveiled an unusual new device on the steering wheel of their W15 car for 2024.

The Brackley-based squad unveiled the 'dramatically different' car at a launch event earlier in February and, having survived a first shakedown at Silverstone, are currently taking part in pre-season testing in Bahrain.

With the first race of the season rapidly approaching at the same circuit, testing is going to prove crucial to see whether or not Mercedes have taken a step in the right direction in comparison to the dominant Red Bull team.

Now, their social media team have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to show off a new feature on their cars - a WhatsApp button.

Mercedes have recently unveiled their 2024 challenger

Mercedes are hoping to get back to winning ways in 2024

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton's WhatsApp notifications

What the button is for or why it is needed among the plethora of communication methods that the teams have with their drivers remains a mystery, but it appears to be some kind of paid partnership with the social networking giants.

While we can only speculate on why Lewis Hamilton decided to jump ship and head to Ferrari for the start of next season, being told he has to receive WhatsApp notifications from his boss while driving around at 220mph couldn't have been good for moral.

Hamilton will not take part in pre-season testing until Thursday, with George Russell currently putting the W15 through its paces on the first day at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Mercedes fans didn't seem too happy with the apparent partnership between the two brands, taking to X to voice their discontent.

It seems every inch of a formula one car is now up for sponsorship, can I buy a spot on a screw? — Tom Iconic (@TomiconicX) February 19, 2024

When Bono asks Lewis what tyre he wants next and Lewis says “check your WhatsApp!” — Stefan⁴⁴ (@HPP7Strat2) February 19, 2024

