Final Hamilton car revealed as Verstappen theory CONFIRMED in Red Bull test - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Mercedes have launched their 2024 car, the W15, as they look to close the gap to a dominant Red Bull team.
Verstappen theory confirmed as 'new Red Bull car' spotted in test
Max Verstappen’s claims that the Red Bull 2024 livery will be ‘exactly the same’ as last year seems to be correct after footage emerged of what looks to be the RB20 in a shakedown session.
Red Bull F1 'power struggle' claims addressed as Horner future remains in question
Sky Sports F1 pundit Craig Slater has addressed rumours suggesting that there is a power struggle at Red Bull following the investigations into team principal Christian Horner.
Major FIA legal changes ahead of F1 season revealed
Two top FIA legal department executives who both had key roles in the recent negotiations of the Concorde Agreements that run until 2026 will be departing the organisation.
Ecclestone hits out at Horner 'resign' reports
Bernie Ecclestone has denied reports that he has urged Red Bull boss Christian Horner to step down from his role.
