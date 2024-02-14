Major FIA legal changes ahead of F1 season revealed

Two top FIA legal department executives who both had key roles in the recent negotiations of the Concorde Agreements that run until 2026 will be departing the organisation.

Governance and regulatory director Pierre Ketterer and head of commercial legal affairs Edward Floydd will both leave the governing body, with the former joining the International Olympic Committee.

Ketterer, who has been with the FIA since 2010, has been regarded as one of the key legal figures of the organisation, as he led the negotiations for the FIA’s side of the current Concorde Agreements under former president Jean Todt and was key in developing th COVID-19 code of conduct that allowed the sport to resume in 2020.

Floydd too had an involvement in the Concorde discussions and was also the lead legal advisor and negotiator for championship promoter agreements.

The departures continues a trend of staff leaving the organisation for unrelated reasons

The duo joins a large number of people that have left the FIA in recent months, which include the likes of former F1 sporting director Steve Nielsen and technical director Tim Goss.

Speaking with motorsport.com about Ketterer’s departure, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “I will miss Pierre personally and professionally. I have known him for 14 years – long before I became FIA president. I have always found him to be meticulous in his commitment to serving the Federation and our members.

“He was a prominent, well-respected figure in our organisation. I would like to thank him for his invaluable contribution and unwavering professionalism. I am confident that with the team Pierre has put in place, the FIA’s governance and regulatory affairs are in good hands.

“He has decided to take his career in a new direction after years of loyal service, and I wish him well in his new role.”

Ketterer added: “I’m passionate about sports and joining the IOC is a kind of dream. I spent 14 years at the FIA and I wanted to seek new challenges in another sports organisation, I really wanted to stay in sport.

“It’s a bittersweet moment for me as I’m very sad leaving motor sport and leaving colleagues and friends. I have a very important relationship with the President, I know it's hard to gain his trust, and we’ve had a great time for the last two years.”

