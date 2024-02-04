close global

Hamilton Ferrari phonecall REVEALED as F1 star gives bold verdict over retirement decision - GPFans Recap

F1 News

Lewis Hamilton’s brother Nicolas Hamilton has revealed how the seven-time world champion told him the news that he was joining Ferrari in 2025.

Former team-mate surprised by Hamilton's decision not to RETIRE

Lewis Hamilton's former McLaren team-mate Jenson Button has said that it's a 'big deal' for the seven-time world champion's legacy to be moving to a different team so late on.

Top F1 pundit earmarks EMERGING star for huge move to rival team

Formula 1 journalist Lawrence Barretto has backed Williams star Alex Albon for a big move in the future.

F1 winner reveals how crucial Red Bull RB20 'failure' will affect team

Former F1 driver and race winner Johnny Herbert has outlined how a potential failure in the RB20’s performance could affect the team heading into 2024.

Hamilton to Ferrari sparks CHAOS in F1 driver market

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari switch has exploded a lacklustre driver market into a frenzy of activity, as the Formula 1 world comes to terms with what is already 2024's biggest sporting story.

F1 Standings

