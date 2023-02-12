Ben Rudd

Sunday 12 February 2023 12:00

Williams development driver Jamie Chadwick believes the impact of female success in American race series makes an impact on younger drivers coming through the ranks.

The three-time W Series champion remains hopeful for a chance in F1, but has opted to change her approach for the coming season.

Chadwick has made the switch to the United States to take on the Indy NXT championship [formerly Indy Lights], which plays as a feeder series into the IndyCar series.

The British driver is supported by new team Andretti Autosport as she pushes for a way into the higher echelons of single-seater racing.

Whilst female drivers have been afforded little opportunity to progress in Europe, American race series' have been more accommodating.

'If you see it, you can be it'

IndyCar race winner Danica Patrick has forged a punditry career having retired from racing

With more role models to look up to, younger drivers in karting and junior formulae are provided with an outlook of what could be - not least from former IndyCar race winner Danica Patrick.

“I started racing at 12 years old, always racing against men," explained Chadwick, speaking at the launch of the Williams FW45.

.“Having seen women succeed over in the states, and have success on the Indy Car grid, it gives that ‘if you see it, you can be it’ opportunity.”

