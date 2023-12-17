Former F1 driver confirmed by Red Bull partners for racing role return

Shay Rogers

Ford have announced that a former Williams F1 driver will feature among their rostrum of talent as part of their Global Mustang GT3 Factory Driver Squad in 2024.

Andy Priaulx was lucky enough to test for Williams in January 2005, driving the 2004 FW26 around the Valencia circuit.

He clocked a time three seconds off David Coulthard in a modified Red Bull, albeit on much older rubber – and sadly never received the opportunity to test the car on fresh rubber after a gearbox issue hindered his running.

Going on to win the World Touring Car Championship that year in 2005, Priaulx has continued to race across many formats of motorsport ever since.

Ford have confirmed the 49-year-old for a 'supersub' role this season, with Priaulx having stepped away from major competition at the end of 2019.

Ford are in partnership with Red Bull over powerunits for 2026

Red Bull-Ford linkup on its way

Now he will join up with new Red Bull partners Ford as part of their Mustang GT3 programme, bringing vital experience to their programme.

Ford have affirmed their excitement to join Red Bull as part of a new powertrain deal in June, with a new dawn on the horizon for Formula 1’s most dominant team of recent times.

“The partnership with Red Bull for powertrains, it’s been fantastic,” Ford’s global director of motorsport, Mark Rushbrook told Speedcafe.

“We had some initial ideas of where we would have tech transfer and the opportunity to contribute to that programme which was already, I think, a good list.

“Not necessarily every day, but every discussion and every visit, we identify more and more areas of opportunity, so we’re really happy with it. It’s progressing very well.”

