Ford boss says American giant are ALL IN on F1 project with Red Bull

Joe Ellis

Sunday 25 June 2023 10:57

Ford is throwing all of its resources at the 2026 F1 season, when they will partner with Red Bull to supply the reigning champions' engines under the new regulations.

More sustainable ideologies are at the centre of the new regulations which have seen Ford enter the sport as well as Honda make a swift return to the mix with Aston Martin.

Red Bull currently run a Honda-based engine under the 'Red Bull Power Trains' banner after the Japanese manufacturer left the sport at the end of the 2021 season.

Designing a brand-new engine from scratch is a big process that requires years of research, development and manufacturing, which is why the Detroit-based motoring giants are already going all-in on the project.

Ford already has a big presence on American motorsport but this is a big step into the global market

Desire to win

“The partnership with Red Bull for powertrains, it’s been fantastic,” Ford’s global director of motorsport, Mark Rushbrook told Speedcafe.

“We had some initial ideas of where we would have tech transfer and the opportunity to contribute to that programme which was already, I think, a good list.

“Not necessarily every day, but every discussion and every visit, we identify more and more areas of opportunity, so we’re really happy with it. It’s progressing very well.

“2026, while to many it may seem like it’s a long way away, for that programme it’s not very far away and still clearly a lot of work to do.

“We love, from the very first discussion with them to signing the agreement, to what we have today. It’s an all-in effort; they want to win, we want to win, and all resources are on deck for that.”

