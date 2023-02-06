Ewan Gale

Charles Leclerc has returned to track action at Abu Dhabi for a very special drive.

The Monégasque took to the Yas Marina Circuit in the world championship-winning Ferrari F2002, driven by Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello.

The screaming V10 gave German Schumacher his fifth world championship and 10 victories in one of the most dominant campaigns in F1 history.

On Monday, Leclerc was joined at the circuit by former Ferrari team principal and FIA president Jean Todt, who oversaw Schumacher's successes.

Charles Leclerc in Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2002.



Ferrari gear up for launch

Ferrari will launch its 2023 challenger on February 14 and will be hoping to build on a disappointing campaign last season.

Leclerc had looked the favourite for the title after two victories in the first three races, only for strategic and reliability issues to allow Red Bull to storm clear.

