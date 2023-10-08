F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals Qatar 'shame' as Hamilton makes F1 world championship admission and former driver details title confusion
F1 News
F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals Qatar 'shame' as Hamilton makes F1 world championship admission and former driver details title confusion
Lewis Hamilton has offered up some rare praise for Max Verstappen regarding the Red Bull star's incredible 2023 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen reveals sprint race 'shame' despite winning third consecutive title
Max Verstappen hailed his Red Bull colleagues after claiming a third consecutive world drivers' championship during the Qatar Sprint.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen F1 champion CONFUSION detailed by former driver
Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has lifted the lid on the chaotic post-race moments during the 2022 season where it was unclear if Max Verstappen had indeed won the drivers' championship.
➡️ READ MORE
Piastri reveals Sprint race assist that helped him fend off Verstappen
One might sympathise with McLaren's Oscar Piastri, as his first Formula 1 victory was somewhat overshadowed by Max Verstappen securing his third consecutive world title.
➡️ READ MORE