F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals Qatar 'shame' as Hamilton makes F1 world championship admission and former driver details title confusion

F1 News

Lewis Hamilton has offered up some rare praise for Max Verstappen regarding the Red Bull star's incredible 2023 season.

Verstappen reveals sprint race 'shame' despite winning third consecutive title

Max Verstappen hailed his Red Bull colleagues after claiming a third consecutive world drivers' championship during the Qatar Sprint.

Verstappen F1 champion CONFUSION detailed by former driver

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has lifted the lid on the chaotic post-race moments during the 2022 season where it was unclear if Max Verstappen had indeed won the drivers' championship.

Piastri reveals Sprint race assist that helped him fend off Verstappen

One might sympathise with McLaren's Oscar Piastri, as his first Formula 1 victory was somewhat overshadowed by Max Verstappen securing his third consecutive world title.

