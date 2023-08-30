F1 News Today: Ricciardo return timeline REVEALED as Leclerc makes Red Bull vow and Lawson admits Verstappen advice

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 30 August 2023 05:57

Helmut Marko has said that Daniel Ricciardo will miss at least the next two F1 races in Italy and Singapore as the Australian driver’s injury is ‘complicated’ and needs time to heal.

Leclerc insists he would never swap Ferrari for 'UNBEATABLE' Red Bull

Charles Leclerc has insisted that he would ‘never’ swap places with Max Verstappen as the Ferrari driver defended his allegiance to the struggling Ferrari team.

Lawson reveals HEARTWARMING advice from Verstappen ahead of Dutch GP

AlphaTauri reserve driver Liam Lawson has explained how two-time world champion Max Verstappen helped him before his F1 debut at the Dutch Grand Prix.

CHAOTIC Verstappen takes on new role with McLaren at Dutch GP

Simply winning every F1 race under the sun isn't enough for Max Verstappen. The runaway championship leader was in a jubilant mood before taking victory at his home race and he took the opportunity to get some work experience with McLaren.

Marko slams door on ONE driver ever returning to Red Bull

Helmut Marko has said that Alex Albon ‘has already had his chance’ to be Max Verstappen’s team-mate at Red Bull, as the adviser seemed to put an end to the idea of the driver ever returning to the team.

